The Flash Trailer Teases The Return Of Michael Keaton As Batman

The Flash, one of the most anticipated DC Universe films, received a trailer release during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Ezra Miller, who first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in the theatrical cut of Justice League in 2017, is coming back to play the scarlet speedster. The first trailer for the film packs a lot of surprises for fans.

The official Instagram handle for The Flash (DC The Flash) posted the trailer on the social media platform. In the trailer, a number of prominent DCU characters make their return. While Ben Affleck is returning as Batman, Michael Keaton will also play a version of the Dark Knight. Michael Keaton previously played Batman in the 1989 Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

In the trailer, Barry Allen’s attempt to bring his mother back from the dead proves successful but leads to complications within the timeline. There are two versions of Barry Allen interacting with each other. Moreover, the official synopsis of the upcoming film reveals that there are no more metahumans in the changed timeline.

Kryptonian villain General Zod, who was played by Michael Shannon during the character’s live-action debut in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, returns to attack Earth once again. However, within the trailer, we also find that instead of a new Man of Steel, there is Supergirl, played by actress Sasha Calle. Here’s the official synopsis of The Flash.

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

James Gunn on The Flash

During the announcement of the DC slate last month, DC Studios’ co-boss James Gunn expressed that The Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." During the announcement, he also said that The Flash will serve as a “soft reboot” for the DC Universe.

The Flash will pave the way for upcoming projects such as Superman: Legacy and The Authority, which were previously announced during the DC slate.