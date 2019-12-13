The Flash's Standalone Movie Gets A Release Date For 2022

Ezra Miller will once again reprise his role as The Flash in his 2022’s standalone movie. Warner Bros. recently announced the release date of the movie, along with several dates for other upcoming movies. 2022 also brings us the sequel of Aquaman, among others. Fans of DC comics and DCEU have also been waiting eagerly for Flash’s announcement. Ever since the 2018 release date came, and after it was quashed, fans were unsure if the project was going to happen at all. Now, the fans are happy as the scarlet speedster will return to the screens on July 01, 2022:

The Scarlett Speedster's standalone movie

This is the first time Warner Bros. has announced a concrete date for the movie. Plans for a solo film starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen had been in the works since 2014, but the movie had no easy time moving forward. The new release date comes over four years after the original movie was supposed to hit theatres. With the 2022 release date now, the production of the movie is expected to start soon in early 2021. This means that we are still far away from the movie, but at least there is a confirmed date of the release and fans are stoked to see the fastest man alive in his first standalone film.

Andres Muschietti on board for The Flash movie

Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa, along with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein had all been linked to The Flash movie over the years before the project got quashed. Now, IT Chapter Two director Andres Muschietti is on board to helm the project. Ezra’s Flash has kept the fans’ hope alive. Now, fans are fueled up and are stoked by the announcement of the film.

It is also reported that Miller also sat down with comics writer Grant Morrison to help give the studio an idea of what he had in mind. This brings us to Andres Muschietti, who fans think might just be the right man to bring the project into his own hands and to the big screen as well. WB’s announcement of the release date has got fans excited.



