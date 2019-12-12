After A Long Delay, Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Finally Gets A Release Date

Ezra Miller was last seen in movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was revealed to be the potential brother of Albus Dumbledore. This movie was loved by Harry Potter fans and Ezra will be playing a big role in the third film from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Due to his commitment to this project, he was not able to make a Flash solo movie. But on Thursday morning, it was announced that Warner Bros have set a July 2022 release date for The Flash movie.

Ezra Miller’s The Flash set to release in July 2022

When your boss lets you leave early on #Friday. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/Q83KlVkEZ4 — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) February 9, 2018

Ezra Miller's The Flash is reportedly going to release on July 1, 2022. The Flash solo movie was set to release in 2018, but after constant struggle and changing directors, the movie did not see the light of the day. After The Flash appeared in 2017's Justice League, fans wanted to see the speedster on a solo adventure. Directors like Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein who directed Game Night left the project at various points, which made it tough to continue with the project. The movie kept being postponed and did not release on its set date.

Current developments on Ezra Miller's Flash:

Currently, the IT director Andy Muschietti has signed the project and is working on the story. All signs of The Flash movie being delivered in 2022 look positive. Andy Muschietti has been hired for this project exclusively. The shooting for the first solo adventure of Flash will start after Ezra Miller completes his shooting for WB’s Fantastic Beasts 3.

