The Game Awards 2019 Sets New Records, PS5, Xbox Series X Announcements Made

The Game Awards 2019 was recently held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was held on December 12, 2019. Millions of people viewed the event with the help of live-streaming, up to 73 per cent of people viewed it compared to last year. As per reports, there were 45 million people who viewed the event. Previously, there were just 1.9 million people who viewed the event in the 2014 edition following the next years which is 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 received 2.3 million, 3.8 million, 11.5 million, and 26.2 million views respectively. The Game Awards 2019 received 15.5 million votes this year. The show's creator and producer Geoff Keighley said that his team is grateful and humbled by the continued growth of the award show from the past six years. Furthermore, he added that the gaming culture will reach new audiences around the globe, and these numbers re-affirm our distribution approach of streaming the show live and free across more than 50 digital video platforms online. Let's take a look at the announcements from the award show.

Major Announcements in The Game Awards 2019

There were a lot of announcements made at the event including next-generation Xbox console, the Xbox Series X. The upcoming game with PlayStation 5 will be Godfall. On May 2020, the game New World will release which is about the 17th century in Age of Exploration.

