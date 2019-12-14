Elon Musk Makes Surprise Appearance At The Game Awards To Support Girlfriend

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk surprised everyone when he was spotted at an award show cheering for his girlfriend Grimes. Elon and Grimes have maintained a low profile previously with minimal appearances together. On Thursday, Elon Musk took everyone by surprise after he attended The Game Awards where his girlfriend was performing live.

Read: Elon Musk Shares Maths Meme On Twitter, Netizens Left Confused

Elon Musk spotted cheering for girlfriend

Elon Musk was spotted at the game awards! pic.twitter.com/jQ1c0xAtod — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) December 13, 2019

Elon Musk was spotted in the audience and gave a standing ovation after his girlfriend performed her new song "4AEM" at the event. Elon and Grimes have been dating each other since 2018 and have rarely appeared together publicly. Elon attending the award show for his girlfriend was enough to grab attention where he first sat and clapped for some time and then gave a standing ovation.

Elon Musk was the only one who stood up after Grimes' performance, the gamers and the freakys lit rally have tasteless#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/EuGQ9TlUwv — emi🌙 (@emidc13) December 13, 2019

Read: Elon Musk's Mother Shares Old Photo Of Him Repairing A Car Window

Elon was at The Game Awards where Grimes debuted her new song which was themed around the game Cyberpunk 2077. Grimes' performance was fueled with CGI visuals and special effects and the game will feature music by the award-winning pop star. Reportedly, the game will also feature Grimes in the game where she will give her voice for the character, a pop artist named Lizzy Wizzy.

Read: Elon Musk Paid Nearly $1 Million Dollars For A Second Hand Car Bought For 100 Dollars

It is also being said that Elon Musk, who himself is an avid gamer has offered the makers of Cyberpunk 2077 to feature his controversial Tesla Cybertruck in the game. The Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric light commercial vehicle and is scheduled to start production in late 2021. During the launch of the vehicle, Musk faced backlash after the chief of design did a test to show the durability of the windows of the car. During the test with an iron ball, the windows were damaged and Elon Musk jokingly claimed that the ball didn't make it through.

See ya in 2077 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

Read: Elon Musk Tweets Cybertruck Defeating Ford F-150 In Tug-of-war, Ford Wants Rematch

