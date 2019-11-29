The Gentlemen Cast: Matthew McConaughey's Co-actors Revealed Online

The Gentlemen is slated to release next year deals with a unique concept. The movie is based on a British drug lord who is looking for a successor. The makers of The Gentlemen movie recently revealed the star cast of the film and the netizens have gone gaga over the star-studded cast. The official Twitter handle of the movie revealed six main characters from the film. Check out the list of The Gentlemen cast here.

The Gentlemen cast revealed

Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson

Matthew plays the lead role of the drug lord who wants to sell his business. In the movie, Matthew McConaughey plays the character of Mickey Pearson, who has built his business from scratch and wants to now sell his empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

Charlie Hunnam as Raymond

Henry Golding

🥃Meet the killer cast of @RealGuyRitchie's #TheGentlemen with this new set of character posters.🥃 pic.twitter.com/orYr2t1Wgt — The Gentlemen (@TheGentlemen) November 19, 2019

Michelle Dockery

Colin Farrell as Coach

Hugh Grant as Fletcher

🥃Meet the killer cast of @RealGuyRitchie's #TheGentlemen with this new set of character posters.🥃

The other characters in the movie have been revealed as well. However, their posters are not unveiled yet. Though not all the names of the characters are revealed yet, fans have already started speculating their roles in the movie. Here’s a list of some more cast members from the movie.

Jeremy Strong as Cannabis Kingpin Mathew

Chris Evangelou as Primetime

Brittany Ashworth as Ruby

Eliot Sumner as Laura Pressfield

Jason Wong as Phuc

Eugenia Kuzmina as Misha

Lyne Renee as Jackie

The Gentlemen movie deals with the life of a man who earns his fortune by building an empire by selling drugs. The American drug lord wants to sell the profitable empire he built in London. As the news gets out, things get rough as many want to steal his business from under him. The movie is directed and written by Guy Ritchie. The Gentlemen movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

