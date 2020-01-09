The Debate
'The Graduate' Co-writer Buck Henry Passes Away At The Age Of 89

Hollywood News

Buck Henry was one of the co-writers for the famous film The Graduate. On January 8, 2020, he passed away at the age of 89. Read here to know about him

the graduate

Buck Henry was a famous actor-screenwriter-director. He was the person behind various great projects. For instance, he was one of the co-creators for Get Smart and he also was a co-writer for the famous film The Graduate.

Henry also was the co-director for the 1978 hit film Heaven Can Wait. Buck henry died on January 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. He was 89 years old.

The Graduate co-writer Buck Henry passes away at the age of 89:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This news came out after a media portal published the report. The Graduate co-writer had suffered from a heart attack and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Health Center. But Henry could not make it, and he passed away.

Buck Henry was born by the name of Henry Zuckerman in the 1930s. He was born in New York and was a son of a film star. His father, Ruth Taylor, was a silent film actor. He grew up looking at his father and joined the entertainment industry in the early 1960s.

Buck was a cast member in a TV show called New Steve Allen Show and That Was the Week That Was. After this, he co-created a spy thriller parody named Get Smart. He created it with Mel Brooks and also wrote several episodes of the show.

His most recognised work includes the film The Graduate, Catch-22, The Owl and the Pussycat, What’s Up, Doc, and First Family. He also directed films like To Die For and Town & Country. He also hosted Saturday Night Live ten times from the years 1976 and 1980.

