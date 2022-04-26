Last Updated:

'The Gray Man': Makers Unveil Dhanush, Chris Evans' First Looks From Russo Brothers' Film

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his 'The Gray Man', in which he will star alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and others

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his American action thriller titled The Gray Man, in which he will take on a role alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others. The makers of the film released the first looks of some of the actors from the film and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release. The Russo brothers' film is a much-awaited one and will release on Netflix on July 22, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

The Gray Man actors' first looks

In the picture released by Netflix, Dhanush can be seen in a suit, as he kneels on top of a car. It seems as though he has just landed after an action-packed sequence and can also be seen with blood on his face as he gives the camera an intense look. Chris Evans on the other hand is seen in an all-black look as he holds a gun and looks away from the camera. He will be seen taking on the role of Lloyd Hansen and several fans took to the comments section of both the posts and expressed their excitement about the upcoming release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A picture of Ryan Gosling from the film also surfaced online, as the actor was seen in a unique red suit, with which he wore a white t-shirt. Ana de Armas on the other hand showcased an intense look as she donned a white floral suit and will be seen playing the role of Dani Miranda. Regé-Jean Page's first look also surfaced online and fans have been in awe of his new avatar after last seeing him taking on a pivotal role in Bridgerton. He can be seen wearing a pair of spectacles and a checked shirt with a suit and tie.

The Gray Man release date

Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, The Gray Man is set to make its digital debut on July 22 on Netflix, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film is also reportedly the streaming giant's most expensive original project as the film is working with a budget of $200 million. Anthony Russo earlier spoke to the outlet and gave fans some hints about the film as he said, "We're big fans of the spy genre, and we're always looking for ways of how to twist it, or supercharge it, or push it into areas that feel fresh."

