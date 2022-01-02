Dhanush Opens Up About Starring In Hollywood Flick 'The Gray Man' Alongside Ryan Gosling

Actor Dhanush is currently riding on the success of his recent release Atrangi Re, directed by Anand L Rai. The actor has set his eyes on his upcoming Hollywood assignment The Gray Man. Hoping to pave the wave for his contemporaries in Indian cinema to Hollywood after him, Dhanush has recently opened up about the role and stated that he wants to leave a lasting impression.

Dhanush to feature in The Gray Man

After sharing space with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, Dhanush has said that he shouldn't disappoint the responsibility bestowed upon his shoulders. According to msn.com, the actor has said that he is not worried about featuring in ensembles like his recent outing Atrangi Re. He further added that nothing can scare him and that he is okay with any actor outshining him provided the film works. Stating that nothing is bigger than film, the Karnan actor also confessed that he has a tough time grasping languages. Dhanush is set to feature in Avengers fame Russo Brothers' The Gray Man next year.

Dhanush shares a poster of The Gray Man on Twitter

The Raanjhanaa actor recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself from behind the scenes in which he can be seen performing a shot on the sets of his highly-anticipated movie, The Gray Man. Dhanush can be seen surrounded by numerous lights in the picture, wearing a black hairband with a red scar on the side of his right eye. On the other hand, the director of the film can be seen watching the shot on the screen. He captioned the picture, "A little more Gray Man".

A little more Gray Man … pic.twitter.com/roRSybi9fQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 7, 2021

A brief about The Gray Man

The Gray Man is an upcoming American actioner, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Callan Mulvey, Regé-Jean Page, Scott Haze, and others alongside Dhanush. The movie follows a story of a veteran CIA operative who becomes a fugitive after he gets betrayed by his agency. Later, one of his colleagues is sent to capture him. The movie is set to be released in 2022 but the date is not confirmed yet.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja