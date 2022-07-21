'The Gray Man' Premiere: Here's How Dhanush Represented Indian Culture At Mumbai Event

After attending all premieres and promotional events overseas for his upcoming venture, The Gray Man, South superstar Dhanush returned to India to partake in the Mumbai premiere of the film. Apart from Dhanush, the film's creators, Joe and Anthony Russo were also present for the grand event in the city. However, what caught the attention of the fans at the starry event was Dhanush's efforts to represent Indian culture.

The starry event witnessed a bevvy of celebrities including the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Alaya Furniturewala, Aditi Pohankar, Raj & DK among others who were present to cheer for Dhanush and support his Hollywood debut. The Asuran actor, who is known for his modest and humble behaviour, garnered love from fans after he highlighted Indian culture at the premiere.

Dhanush highlights Indian culture at The Gray Man premiere

The National Award-winning actor, during the premiere, opted for ethnic wear--a white half-sleeve shirt, a white veshti, and sandals. He also posed for the paparazzi with folded hands at the red carpet event. He posed for the photographers with directors Joe and Anthony Russo while giving the greeting namaste.

Even Joe Russo was also seen greeting the paparazzi with a namaste while thanking them. Other than this, several videos from the event showed how Dhanush interacted with the Bollywood guests while thanking them for gracing their presence. The Russo Brothers were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai after they arrived in India to promote The Gray Man.

Other viral videos shows director duo Raj and DK speaking to the Russo Brothers as they are directing the Indian sister series of Russo Brothers' Citadel. Earlier, while speaking to PTI, Joe opined how Indian talent is gaining prominence in the International market. "We just think that we are on the cusp of an explosion of Indian talent around the world. There is only one other country in the world that creates movies on the scale of Hollywood and that's India. When you have a really robust film community, like in India, it produces talents with a lot of experience in front of the camera," he said. The upcoming film is slated to release on giant streamer Netflix on July 22.

IMAGE: VarinderChawla