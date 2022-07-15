Last Updated:

'The Gray Man' Twitter Review: Fans Hail Chris Evans' Film, Want Dhanush In The Spin-off

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush-starrer 'The Gray Man' released in the theatres on July 15, 2022. Check out here how fans are reacting to the film.

The Gray Man

The acclaimed filmmakers Russo Brothers are all set to bring forward a thrilling story of a CIA agent, Court Gentry, in their latest film The Gray Man. The multi-starrer film stars Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, and others in pivotal roles. Moreover, the movie promises action and thrill as the trailer included several high-voltage stunts and intense fight scenes. 

The Gray Man is set for a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by its release on Netflix on July 22. As the film is out, here's how fans are reacting to it.

The Gray Man Twitter Review

As soon as the movie buffs watched the film, they took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinion on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film opened to a positive response from fans with many calling it 'action packed' and 'fun espionage thriller.' Most of the users even lauded Dhanush and Chris Evan's performance and said the two 'stole the show.'

One of the fans wrote, "Overall, I was very impressed by #TheGrayMan! It’s a solid, action-packed, and fun espionage thriller with an ensemble cast of great actors helmed by one of my favorite directing teams. What’s not to like? I can’t wait to talk more about it as more folks see it." while another wrote, "#RyanGosling- We R very lucky to have Dhanush in this movie #AnaDeArmas- couldn't match speed of dhanush in stunts."

Take a look at other fans' reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More about The Gray Man

The film will witness Ryan Gosling essaying the role of Court Gentry, while Chris Evans will step into the shoes of Lloyd Hansen, Dhanush on the other hand will portray the role of an assassin named Avik San. Other cast members of the film include Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, among others. The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name.

