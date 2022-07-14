'The Gray Man': Dhanush Makes Red Carpet Appearance With His Kids At Film's Premiere Event

South actor Dhanush is currently gearing up for his Hollywood project, The Gray Man. The film will witness Dhanush stepping into the shoes of an assassin named Avik San. In the film, the actor will be sharing screen space with some of Hollywood's notable stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The Gray Man is set for a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by its release on Netflix on July 22.

As the release date of The Gray Man is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in creating a massive buzz around the project. Recently, they organised a premiere event in Los Angeles which was attended by Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Jessica Henwick, Chris Evans and many others.

However, what caught the global audience's attention was Dhanush's entry on the star-studded red carpet with his two children, Linga and Yathra.

Dhanush attends The Gray Man premiere with his kids

On Thursday, Dhanush headed to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into his recent appearance at the premiere event of The Gray Man. Dhanush stole all the limelight by arriving at the event with his two sons in a black and white tuxedo suit. Dhanush's kids were also seen donning formal attire. The post also saw the trio posing with each other on the red carpet. Sharing the pictures, Dhanush wrote in the caption, "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Wow, the Boys are rocking," another user wrote, "They are good looking boys of yours." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

More about The Gray Man

The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name and is directed by the Russo Brothers. Apart from Chris Evans and Dhanush, other notable actors in the action-drama include Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, among others.

Image: Instagram@dhanushkraja