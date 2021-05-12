'The Green Knight' Trailer: Dev Patel Is On A Quest For Honor As He Faces Mystical Beings

The Green Knight stars Dev Patel in the lead role of Sir Gawain. The upcoming epic medieval fantasy film from A24 has been the talk of the town since its first teaser was dropped in February 2020. A few days ago, new character posters were out. Now, the makers have shared its official trailer.

The Green Knight trailer out

A24 has released the first full-length The Green Knight trailer giving a glimpse into the movie. It starts with King Arthur requesting to hear some myth or a tale. Then the enormous green creature appears challenging the King's Knights for a battle. Sir Gawain accepts the challenge and cuts off his head. However, the creature is still alive and runs away with his head in hand giving an ultimatum of a year.

King Arthur tells Gawain to seek out the green beast. Abiding the order he goes on a quest with a talking fox. The Knight faces thieves, giant beings, and other unknown things, to get his honor. In the end, he finds the green creature and it seems like the two will have a battle. Check out the video below.

The Green Knight cast includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Sarita Choudhury, Kate Dickie, Erin Kellyman, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson. The epic fantasy adventure film is based on the timeless Arthurian legend, It tells the story of King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, Sir Gawain who goes on a brave quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain conflicts with giants, ghosts, thieves, and schemers in a journey that defines his character and proves his worth to his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. The movie is described as a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, David Lowery. The project has faced multiple delays in its premiere and has been on hold for more than a year. The Green Knight release date is now set for July 30, 2021.

