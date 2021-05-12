'The Green Knight' Trailer Gave "shivers" To Netizens; Fans Excited To See Patel As Gawain

Dev Patel is the ‘knight in shining armour’ in The Green Knight Trailer. The upcoming fantasy drama film’s trailer was released on May 11. The moment the trailer dropped many netizens were quick to share their take on the film. The Green Knight has been directed by David Lowery and stars Slumdog Millionaire fame Dev Patel in the lead role. Here’s what netizens say about this upcoming film.

The Green Knight trailer released, Twitterati set abuzz by the fantasy drama

Fantasy dramas have been part of showbiz since its inception. While many of these films and shows like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings have cemented their place in pop culture, some could barely scratch the surface. Now, a new addition to the fantasy drama genre is on its way. This film is none other than the Dev Patel starrer, The Green Knight.

As mentioned earlier, The Green Knight trailer was released on May 11 and apart from Dev Patel the film also stars Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. The Green Knight is set to release on July 30. After the film’s trailer dropped, many netizens were quick to share their reactions on it. Take a look at some of Twitter reactions to Dev Patel’s movie The Green Knight.

The new trailer looks so beautiful and so absolutely insane in terms of style and story. Im very excited to see this flick. #TheGreenKnight — Andrew Smart (@Owllog1991) May 12, 2021

I think @A24 just sent shivers down my system and stroked my senses with mossy fingers #TheGreenKnight pic.twitter.com/Ar7n6xWJ8A — Laurence Fuller (@LaurenceFuller) May 12, 2021

Might just turn into a King Arthur nerd for the next couple months to prep for #TheGreenKnight 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h9AKYw8nd1 — Nate Hawley (@hawloffame) May 12, 2021

If #TheGreenKnight could come out like now, I’d really appreciate it 😬 pic.twitter.com/qeN9XpNWIC — Nate Hawley (@hawloffame) May 12, 2021

Me thirsting over #TheGreenKnight and Dev Patel like pic.twitter.com/yjWdfcXKNk — Darius Harris (@pretentiousn3rd) May 12, 2021

Giants, a talking fox, and a wooden man who picks up his own chopped head & goes "LOL", that's a sure fire way to sell a larger audience beyond cinephiles. I think #TheGreenKnight has the potential to be the next great fantasy adventure film since LOTR. https://t.co/bryfkN18P6 — Edwin Kim (@MantaBluRay) May 12, 2021

Is The Green Knight based on a true story?

David Lowery’s film The Green Knight is based on the famous Arthurian tale, of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight. Sir Gawain’s role has been essayed by Dev Patel. According to the story, the Green Knight challenges any knight to strike him and accept a return blow after a year. As seen in The Green Knight trailer, Dev Patel accepts this challenge and beheads The Green Knight played by Ralph Ineson.

The trailer also showcases how Patel goes from a young knight to soon ascending the throne and struggling to do it all. Patel in the trailer also explains that he is ready to keep his promise all because of “Honour. That is why a knight does what he does”. According to Collider’s report, The Green Knight’s release was initially scheduled for May 2020 but due to the pandemic, but now it is scheduled to release on July 30 2021. Watch The Green Knight trailer below.

IMAGE: A24'S INSTAGRAM

