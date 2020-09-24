'The Guilty' Rights Acquired By Netflix For $30M; To Unite Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua

The online streaming platform Netflix recently acquired rights to the upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal film, The Guilty. A report by Deadline suggests that the worldwide deal was worth $30 million. The thriller film will see the reunion of actor Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua, who had previously worked together in the critically acclaimed 2015 film, Southpaw.

Netflix buys rights to The Guilty

Netflix recently purchased the worldwide rights to the much-awaited thriller film, The Guilty. The film is reportedly based on Den Skyldige, which is a high-rated Danish thriller. The plot of this film is expected to revolve around the events of a single night when a kidnapped woman calls 911 for help. Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen playing the role of Joe Bayer, who is trying his best to save the abducted woman. The events that follow the phone call are expected to leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

The film Den Skyldige was directed by Gustav Moller, who also contributed to the screenplay of the film. The Danish original starred actors like Jakob Cedergren, Jessica Dinnage, and Omar Shargawi in key roles. Den Skyldige has a rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, The Guilty, has been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst the fans since this actor-director duo has proven to be a good team in the past. The screenplay of The Guilty will be written by Nic Pizzalotta while the production team will include Riva Marker, Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua, Gary Michael Walters, Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Annie Marter, Lina Flint, and Gustav Moller.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua have previously worked together in the film Southpaw, which worked exceptionally well amongst the audiences. The plot of this sports-drama film revolves around boxer Billy Hope, who goes through severe depression after losing his family. The film is about bringing hope and making a difference against all odds. The film Southpaw also starred actors like Rachel McAdams, Forest Whitaker, and Oona Laurence in key roles.

