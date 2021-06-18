'The Hills' Star Kaitlynn Carter Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter, the star of the American reality TV show, The Hills, has recently sent her friends and fans into a state of excitement, as she announced her pregnancy. To break the news to the world, Kaitlynn posted a picture on her Instagram with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock. Her friends gushed over the news and could not hold back from expressing their excitement in the comment section of the post.

Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock announce pregnancy

The picture that Kaitlynn Carter posted on her Instagram, is of a shadow of her and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock holding hands, with the silhouette also displaying Kaitlynn Carter’s baby bump. Kaitlynn posted the picture with a black heart emoji in the caption. Take a look at the picture here:

After her announcement, a lot of her friends commented on the picture, expressing their excitement about the news. The official Instagram page of her show, The Hills, also sent her a congratulatory comment. Among The Hills cast, Caroline D’Amore commented on the post, congratulating her co-star from the show. Here are some of the comments from the picture.

Kaitlynn Carter has been dating Kristopher Brock for over a year now. In an interview with E! News in December 2020, she had revealed that she had been seeing him since May 2020. Kaitlynn had also said in the interview that her relationship is chill, easy, and is going really well. Kristopher Brock is a fashion designer, and also has his clothing label by the name of Brock Collection.

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings is a sequel to the reality show. While The Hills aired from 2006 - 2010, The Hills: New Beginnings began airing in June 2019. Its second season premiered recently, on May 12. The Hills: New Beginning prominently stars Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler, and Ashley Wahler. Caroline D’Amore and Jennifer Delgado are supporting cast members in the show. The most recent episode of the show was aired on 16 June.

