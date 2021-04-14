‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Trailer Out; Film Picks Up From 2017 Events

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard's trailer has been out, and it involves Samuel L. Jackson dropping several F-bombs. The continuation is a follow-up to the 2017 action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their parts as titular bodyguard Michael Bryce and accused hitman Darius Kincaid, who is also the husband of Salma Hayek's Sonia Kincaid. The first film was a modest hit, grossing $180 million and garnering mixed reviews.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, like many other recent films, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to be released in August 2020, but it has been moved back almost a year to August 2021. Lionsgate has pushed back the release of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard to June 16, 2021, in order to take advantage of the early summer movie rush fueled by optimism about the COVID vaccine rollout. A conventional green band trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was unveiled earlier, but after fans on Twitter asked with the hashtag #ReleaseTheRedBand, the film is now receiving the dual trailer treatment.

Ryan Reynolds responded to the demand by releasing the official red band promo for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on Twitter, with the hashtag #ReleaseTheRedBand as a response to the social media trend. The trailer shows Reynold's character taking a break from bodyguarding at his therapist's request, but his holiday is quickly ruined by Hayek's Sonia, who pressures him to team up with her to rescue her husband from the mafia. Except for about 25 seconds of footage containing a slew of Samuel L. Jackson's F-bombs, the clip is virtually identical to the original. Below is a link to the red band trailer:

The preview shows Antonio Banderas as the new villain in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and he can be heard saying two threatening words: "Kill them". Richard E. Grant will reprise his role as Seifert, while Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo will make their debut in the sequel. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is one of Reynold's ambitious 2021 lineup, which also includes Free Guy and Netflix's star-studded Red Notice. Reynolds has established himself as a major box office draw, and it's obvious that Lionsgate is positioning the film to usher in a summer of cinema that will hopefully be untouched by the pandemic's restrictions.