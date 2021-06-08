'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard's' New Video Clip Shows Salma Hayek Slapping Ryan Reynolds

Recently, Lionsgate Movies released a new video clip from their upcoming comedy-action drama, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The brand new clip features Ryan Reynolds' Michael Bryce and Salma Hayek's Sonia. The short video clip also reveals the moment where Michael and Sonia are reunited. The video shows Michael happily complying with his therapist's sabbatical order but his mental peace is disrupted when Sonia enters his life.

Ryan Reynolds in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard gets slapped?

The film continues to display bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid on yet another life-threatening mission. Michael, who is still unlicensed, is forced to work with Darius' wife Sonia Kincaid. Michael continues to being oblivious when chaos surrounds him. In the clip to explain the scene, there is a brief voiceover explaining Michael's sabbatical and his peace-seeking. One scene shows Sonia ripping his headphones off and dragging him into a gunfight. Before Michael could explain his wish to be left out of things, Sonia places a hard slap on his face, while Michael exclaims, "You are vile".

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant can be seen reprising their roles as Michael Bryce, Darius Kincaid, Sonia Kincaid, and Seifert in the upcoming action flick. Joining The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard cast is Morgan Freeman, along with Antonio Banderas, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, and Blake Ritson. Helmed by Patrick Hughes, the screenplay is penned by writer Tom O'Connor along with Phillip and Brandon Murphy.

The sequel is bankrolled by Millennium Media’s Matt O’Toole with Campbell Grobman Films’ Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, and Lati Grobman and it is executively produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, Heidi Jo Markel, and Jonathan Yunger. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard release date in theatres is June 16, 2021. Furthermore, Ryan Reynolds will also be seen in the sci-fi action drama, Free Guy, which will also release this year. He also has an action-comedy thriller film, Red Notice, and a sci-fi flick, The Adam Project, releasing in 2022.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD VIDEO CLIP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.