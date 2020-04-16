'The Intern' Features Robert De Niro's Daughter In A Cameo And Other Trivia From The Film

The Intern is a 2015 comedy-drama helmed by Director Nancy Meyers. The movie stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. The story revolves around a widower who realises that he is not suited for retirement yet and applies to become an intern at an online fashion site. De Niro plays Ben, a gentle father figure to Anne Hathaway's character. Did you know that this movie is one of Quentin Tarantino' favourites? Read the interesting details and trivia here.

In one scene, Robert De Niro's character is confused as to who Jay-Z is. This is an in-joke about the beef Robert De Niro and Jay-Z have had since 2012.

Quentin Tarantino said that this movie is one of his favourite movies of 2015.

Anne Hathaway also starred in The Devil Wears Prada (2006), which has a similar workplace setting, a NY-style office.

This is the first time Nancy Meyers and Robert De Niro worked together.

Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro has a cameo in the film; she plays the hotel manager.

In the screenplay, the character of Cameron was initially written as a female character named Candice.

The movie is identical to Intern (2000) starring Dominique Swain. Anne Hathaway played a similar role as an intern in the movie The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

In this movie, Ben (Robert De Niro) attended Northwestern college, this is the same college that Anne Hathaway's character went to in the movie The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

Robert De Niro and Rene Russo’s previous onscreen appearances include The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000) and Showtime (2002).

Reese Witherspoon was initially cast as Jules but she refused.

In Anne Hathaway's opening scene, she's filling an order over the phone for a bride named Rachel. This is a reference to the title of her earlier film Rachel Getting Married (2008), for which she was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

