The Intern Bollywood Remake: All You Need To Know About Deepika And Rishi's Next

Popular stars Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor are going to be showing their acting talent on the silver screen soon as they will be starring in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The original Hollywood movie, The Intern features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in prominent roles. The stars revealed a logo poster of the film on their respective social media handle which has certainly left fans excited. Read more to know about the adaptation of the original film The Intern.

All you need to know about The Intern starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro

The Intern is a Hollywood film which shows pure friendship between Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro who are the leading actors of the film. The film beautifully depicts an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace. The film revolves around a 70-year-old widower who returns to the workplace and eventually creates a deep bond of friendship with his employer. Read more to know what Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor had to say about The Intern remake.

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor's views on The Intern remake

Deepika and Rishi both spoke to a leading publishing house about the film and expressed their thoughts on The Intern remake. Deepika feels that the story is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. Rishi also said that The Intern is a relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. Rishi also revealed his excitement to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story.

