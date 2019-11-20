The Irishman: Here Are The Best Martin Scorsese-Robert De Niro Films

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are considered to be one of the greatest actor-director duos in the history of cinema. The celebrated filmmaker and actor have worked together in nine films over the course of 46 years. Now they are gearing up for the release of their latest collaboration, the Netflix movie The Irishman, which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Here are some of the best Martin Scorsese-Robert De Niro movies.

1. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is considered to be of the greatest and most iconic movies of all-time. The Martin Scorsese directorial starred Robert De Niro as a lonely veteran, who works as a taxi driver and his descent into insanity. Jodie Foster played the role of an underage prostitute, for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 and features regularly on the list of the greatest films of all-time.

2. Raging Bull

Raging Bull is a 1980 biographical sports drama film which is considered to be one of the most remarkable works of Martin Scorsese. It stars Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta, an Italian-American middleweight boxer whose self-destructive and obsessive rage, sexual jealousy, and animalistic behaviour destroy his relationship with his wife and family. The film received mixed initial reviews but eventually went on to garner high critical reputation. The film won Robert De Niro his second Academy Award for Best Actor and the Academy Award for Best Editing. The film is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential films of all-time.

3. Goodfellas

Goodfellas is a 1990 gangster film directed by Martin Scorsese. It is an adaptation of the 1985 non-fiction book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scorsese. The film narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. Considered to be one of the most iconic and greatest gangster films of all-time, the film is considered by many to be the high point of Martin Scorsese's illustrious career.

