'The Kardashians': Hulu Shares Glimpse Of 'Glamour, Power, Fame & Family' In New Teaser

For over a decade, the Kardashian family has kept the audience engaged with their opulent life filled with glamour, fame and money in the popular reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show successfully made the Kardashian sisters- Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner- household names as they ventured into business, modelling, acting and more. Premiered in 2007, the show ended in June 2021.

However, the Kardashian family did not disappoint their fans as they announced a new reality show, The Kardashians, in December 2020. The Hulu original is all set to hit the platform soon as they recently shared another new exciting teaser of the upcoming show featuring four out of the five sisters.

The Kardashians new teaser

Taking to their official social media handle, the new teaser was shared featuring Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris and Kendell Jenner. The youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was noticeably missing from the new teaser of the Hulu original show. In the teaser, fans got a glimpse of fame, power, glamour and family as Kendell addresses the viewers by saying, ''You have no idea what’s coming.''. Additionally, Khloé asks fans to brace themselves for the new show as she asks, ''Are you guys ready?''.

The fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new teaser as many expressed their anticipation. One netizen wrote, ''It's another milestone for Kenny and to all of them - happy for that! I'd like to see kenny more often. Want to see smile, laugh, her story & her personality she's my happiness and love her energy'' while another fan wrote, ''i cant wait, im so excited'' Many fans also asked the steamer to drop the release date soon.

The first teaser of the upcoming show was released in January as the makers wrote, ''New year, new beginnings. See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians. When the count down for New Year ends, the countdown for the new show begins." As per People magazine, the family announced making a multi-year deal to "create global content'' to exclusively stream on Hulu in the United States as well as in other international territories.