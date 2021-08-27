'The King’s Man': Action-packed Ralph Fiennes Film Unveils New Trailer, Release Date

The upcoming period action spy film, The King’s Man's new trailer is out, promising the audiences an extremely fun, fast-paced, action-packed movie. The exciting new trailer is one of the spy film's first Red Band trailers, which, unlike the other serious looking trailers, hints that the movie would embrace its goofy roots. The Matthew Vaughn directorial comes as a third instalment in the Kingsman film series, which is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The King’s Man new trailer released

Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer of the upcoming movie, which serves as a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). The movie is set to delve into the origin of Kingsman, which fans know is an independent intelligence agency. The movie's nearly two-minute-long trailer looks promising, giving a gory glimpse in an unconventional manner, which adds to the uniqueness of the franchise along with recycling old bits from the previous clips. Take a look.

This is at least the fourth trailer for The King's Man, which has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first trailer came out on July 15, 2019, followed by the second and third ones coming out on September 28, 2019, and June 21, 2020, respectively, revealing many action sequences from the movie.

More about the Ralph Fiennes' upcoming

The movie returns with Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson play the roles of Duke of Oxford and Conrad, with other cast members including Gemma Arterton (Polly), Rhys Ifans (Grigori Rasputin), Matthew Goode (Captain Morton / The Shepherd), Tom Hollander( George V, Wilhelm II and Nicholas II), Daniel Brühl ( Erik Jan Hanussen), Djimon Hounsou (Shola), and Charles Dance (Herbert Kitchener).

The official synopsis of the movie reads," As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man".

The movie was slated to release originally in November 2019, however, due to back to back postponement, it will finally release this year on December 22, making it the movies eighth proposed release date. Scenes from the movie have been shot in parts of Italy's Turin and Venaria Reale as well as Yugoslavia with principal photography happening in the UK.

Image Credit: KINGSMANMOVIE/INSTA