'The Lord Of The Rings' To Soon Get An Anime Based Adaptation? Here's All You Need To Know

The Lord of the Rings franchise will soon go on to get its first Anime based adaptation. The makers of the original trilogy revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that they are working to develop an anime-based series centered around The Lord of the Rings franchise. The film is currently titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The makers have partnered with Warner Brothers Animation to produce the anime film. Kenji Kamiyama will be directing the film. The veteran director is best known for several anime-based attributes including Ghost in a shell: Stand-alone Complex, Zodiac: Saint Seiya. Ultraman and Appleseed. The film will also be produced by Joseph Chou, who has also worked with Kenji Kamiyama in the past.

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Anime Film titled ‘The War Of The Rohirrim’

The anime-based story of The Lord of the Rings movie is being written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews who was the Emmy winning creators of The Dark Crystal series. Philippa Boyens will be serving as a consultant on the project. The voice casting process for the film is currently underway and the makers mentioned that they plan on releasing the film theatrically. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim focuses on specifically the second installment of The Lord of the Rings movie where the Two Towers will be in focus. An untold story of the Helms Deep will be highlighted through the narrative. The story will also be set hundreds of years before the fateful war that took place in The Lord of the Rings. The makers have revealed that the story will focus on the times of the founder Helm Hammerhand and the King of Rohan.

The makers expressed gratitude and enthusiasm as they started the new project and mentioned that they feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world created by JRR Tolkien. They further added that it was a dream come true for them at Warner Brothers to dive back into the middle of the series. The makers also praised Kenji Kamiyama and said that they are delighted to deliver a fresh new vision from the history of The Lord of the Rings.

Image: Still from The Lord Of The Rings Trailer

