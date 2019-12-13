'The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel' To Return For The Fourth Season With New Adventures,more Laughs

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for season 4 with new adventures of Miriam for the audience to enjoy. The news of the renewal comes within a week of the worldwide release of the third season of the much-loved show on Amazon Video on December 6. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, confirmed the news in an interaction with an international entertainment portal.

“’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most-watched opening weekend ever... We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4. Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’”

The series has received critical acclaim ever since its pilot episode which aired in 2017. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. The show details her struggles as a woman in a conservative set-up who has been fighting against all odds to make it as a stand-up comedian.

Laurels for Mrs.Maisel

The series has won sixteen Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes which includes the award for the Best Comedy Series at both award shows. Alex Borstein, who plays the role of Suzie Myerson, manager for Midge Maisel, had won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice consecutively in 2018 and 2019. Tony Shalhoub, who portrays the role of Abe Weissman, father of Midge Maisel, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in the 2019 Emmy awards.

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dealt with yet another glamorous but humbling experience for the lead Midge Maisel and her manager, Suzie. The executive producers and creators of the show, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are thrilled at the announcement of the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel as they joked about not vacating the studio premises in their interaction with the media. The husband-wife duo has previously created successful dramedy shows like Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.

“We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of ‘Maisel,’ for a little while longer.”

