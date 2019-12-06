The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3: Fans Are Jovial As New Season Arrives

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is an American period comedy-drama television series which is based on Midge Maisel, who despite being a perfect housewife is left by her husband for his secretary. She is baffled as she had done everything the society expected her to do yet was blamed for being left by her husband. She then turns and becomes a stand-up comedian where she garnered much appreciation because of her humorous tone. The show is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and has received critical praise as well as numerous awards including many Emmy Awards. Today the third season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is released on Amazon Prime and fans cannot keep calm. They have been expressing their excitement on their Twitter handle, take a look.

All I wanna do this weekend is binge watch the third season of #MarvelousMrsMaisel 😩😍 — S L I C K S H I V ☼ (@SunshineAngelXo) December 5, 2019

Also read | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Everything You Need To Know About Upcoming Season 3 So Far

#MARVELOUSMRSMAISEL is perfect, season 2 was a bit of a let down after the incredible season 1 but season 3 is fantastic. — Crystal 🔮 (@_Katanuh) December 6, 2019

Also read | 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Showrunners On Creating The Perfect-Imperfect New York Heroine

I am unabashedly giddy that #marvelousmrsmaisel is back for season 3. Excuse me. I will be back in 8 episodes. pic.twitter.com/LUxKbmAZvu — Gemma Forbush (@gemma4B) December 6, 2019

Also read | 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Actor Brian Tarantina Dead At 60

Also read | Amazon Prime Music Now Available To Stream For Free On Android, IOS

ITS MRS MAISEL DAY 🙌🏻 #marvelousmrsmaisel — Stefani Elina (@eseedee) December 6, 2019

About the third season

In Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, the viewers will see the budding comic establish herself on a national platform. At one point in the trailer, she is seen saying, "This is the first of a million tours," signalling an intense commitment to her art. A glimpse of some of the stops can also be seen in the trailer, which includes Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.