'The Marvels' Will Mark Brie Larson's Last MCU Project? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Hollywood star Brie Larson has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now. The actor made her Marvel debut with the 2019 film Captain Marvel and was featured in a few more projects. As the actor is currently gearing up to reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the forthcoming Marvel Studios film The Marvels, she recently opened up about her future in the franchise.

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel marked the first female-led film in the MCU. While the movie received a lot of critical acclaims, many fans were not happy with her portrayal of Carol Danvers. Fans complained that Larson's Danvers was not faithful to the Marvel comics and claimed she was portrayed as overpowerful and blunt in the film. However, Marvel Studios defended Larson and her portrayal of Danvers in the movie. Now, Larson recently revealed that she does not know if fans want to see her continue playing Danvers in the future.

Larson attended the D23 Expo as Marvel Studios unveiled a short clip of the upcoming film, which also featured Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. During the event, Larson spoke with Variety and was asked how long she would play her superhero character. In her reply, Larson said, "I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

Larson attended the event with her co-stars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. The actor also dropped a few pictures from the event featuring her co-stars. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "*trolls combust*."

More about The Marvels

Brie Larson has so far reprised her role three times after the 2019 film Captain Marvel. The actor appeared in Avengers: Endgame and was further seen in the post-credit scene of Shan-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. She was recently seen in the mid-credits scenes of MS Marvel. Now, the actor will star alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in the upcoming film The Marvels, helmed by Nia DaCosta. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

Image: AP