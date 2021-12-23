'The Matrix Resurrections' Box Office Collection: Day 1 Performance Of Keanu Reeves' Film

Two films with a big fan following and multiple films over the years, have released in the span of a week. While the first film Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken an impressive start at the box office, can The Matrix Resurrections live up to the hype in a similar way? If the initial estimates are anything to go by, the former seems to be a major disadvantage for the latter.

The Matrix Resurrections, as per reports, is expected to fall short of Spider-Man: No Way Home by a substantial margin. The collections are expected to be only a fraction of what the latter earned over the course of the extended last weekend.

The Matrix Resurrections box office to be hampered because of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The Matrix Resurrections, as per reports, is expected to collect in the $9.1 million to $9.5 million range on day 1 of its release. The collections are likely to be around the same range over the course of the next five days, without any unexpected growth.

The Keanu Reeves-starrer, as per a report on Box Office Pro, is likely to fetch a maximum of $32 million at the global box office over the next three days. It will earn $55 million at the most till the end of the weekend, the report added.

The performance of Spider-Man: Far From Home is proving to be a major factor affecting the prospects of The Matrix Resurrections.

Unlike the usual trend of some of the grand releases witnessing a major drop in the second week, no such fall is expected for Spider-Man. It is expected to do much better than the new Christmas releases. The estimates for the second weekend are in the $90 million-$120 million range.

It'd also be interesting to see how The Matrix Resurrections performs in India. The action film has Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the midst of the action, while Purab Kohli also is a part of the cast. With Spider-Man already grossing Rs 130 crore in just 6 days in India, it remains to be seen if the presence of Indian stars helps Matrix 4 match the figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home.