After 18 long years, Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Leo in the Matrix series' fourth instalment. Ahead of the film's release, all its cast gathered for its official premiere that took place in San Francisco. While the Matrix: Resurrections team opted for San Francisco for its premiere, the entire city was lit up in green colour to honour the film franchise. Matrix Resurrections was shot in different parts of San Francisco for its selected scenes.

The Matrix: Resurrections US premiere took place on Saturday night, December 18, 2021. Warner Bros chose a green carpet for the event in the place of a standard red one. San Francisco's mayor Lordon Breed also attended the event. Ahead of the film's premiere, various San Francisco landmarks, including SFO, were lit in a green hue to honour the cinematic event.

San Francisco honours Matrix Resurrections

The official social media page of the film shared a series of pictures from different parts of the city which saw various landmarks glow in green colour. Sharing the mesmerising photos, Matrix film thanked the mayor of San Francisco fr the honour. They wrote, "In honor of The Matrix Resurrections US premiere last night in San Francisco, the city lit up in the iconic green. Thank you Mayor @LondonBreed and the following establishments for welcoming The Matrix family with such a glow." The city landmarks showing the green light included San Francisco City Hall, airport and many more. Here is the list of these landmarks.

San Francisco City Hall

SFO International Terminal

Davies Symphony Hall

The War Memorial

The San Francisco Opera House

The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fox Plaza

Coit Tower

Pier 27

The Exploratorium at Pier 17

Ghirardelli Square Landmark Sign/Fairmont Heritage Place

The Hilton Union Square “Cityscape Lounge”

The Palace Hotel

Many parts of The Matrix Resurrections were filmed throughout San Francisco back in 2020. The camera and crew were spotted in 2020 as they shot in Chinatown, North Beach and more. The film was back then called by the codename Project Ice Cream. Therefore the grand premiere was a full-circle moment as it took place in San Francisco. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2021.

