'The Me You Can’t See' Trailer: Prince Harry, Oprah Team Up To Address Mental Health

Apple TV on May 17, released the trailer of the upcoming documentary series The Me You Can’t See starring Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. After the massive success of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the two are back again for the documentary that will revolve around mental health, especially during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will give a glimpse of the two prominent stars opening up about their own pain, alongside other famous and non-famous people.

The Me You Can’t See trailer out

The docu-series that looks promising aims to reveal the ‘truth’ about people’s emotional well-being in a compassionate manner. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The Me You Can’t See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding, and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.”

The Me You Can’t See will feature celebrities from all walks of life and different genres including singer Lady Gaga, Hollywood star Glenn Close, NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, and Syrian refugee Fawzi among others. The docu-series is bankrolled by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne are the showrunners. All episodes of "The Me You Can't See" will be available to stream on Apple TV from May 21.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Prince Harry feels extremely 'passionate' about the project, and that working on it has given him 'great satisfaction' because mental health was an issue he also struggled with. As a part of the initiative, he will be traveling to Los Angeles and San Fransico while maintaining all safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He had also had said in a statement about the announcement of the venture, “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

(Image: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.