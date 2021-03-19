The Mighty Ducks Cast: Know What They Look Like Now And What They Are Up To

The Mighty Ducks film franchise is a trilogy of live-action films created by Steven Brill. The plot of this film revolves around a hockey team who sticks by each other through thick and thin. Three parts of this film were released in 1992, 1994 and 1996. The cast of this film includes Emilio Estevez, Lane Smith, Joshua Jackson, Kenan Thompson and Jeffrey Nordling among others. For those who want to know how The Mighty Ducks cast looks like now, this article provides all the details.

The Mighty Ducks cast

Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay

Emilio played the character of Gordan in the film who is an arrogant defence lawyer. He gets served with a community service notice wherein he has to teach a group of school students hockey. Emilio also starred in The West Wing, Two And A Half Men and Bobby.

Joshua Jackson as Charlie Conway

Joshua played the character of Charlie in the film. He is very different from the rest of his teammates. He never cheats during the game and stands up to Gordan and his misbehaviour. Gordan later ages on to become a father figure to him.

Elden Hense as Fulton Reed

Elden played the role of Fulton in the movie. He has to reluctantly join the team because he smashes a hickey puck through the glass of Gordan's car. His other notables projects are Daredevils and Jessica Jones.

Shaun Weiss as Greg Goldberg

Shaun Weiss essayed the character of Greg in the film. Greg is a huge foodie and fears getting hit by the pucks. Gordan helps him overcome his fear by practising with him. Shaun also started in Heavyweights and Mr Rhodes.

Marguerite Moreau as Connie Moreau

Marguerite Moreau played the role of Connie Moreau. Connie is the only female player in the team and she is very proud of it. Her teammates also refer to her as The Velvet Hammer. Marguerite also starred in Boy Meets World, Blossom and Amazing Grace.

