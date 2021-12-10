'The Office': Brian Baumgartner Reveals Behind The Scenes Details About Iconic Chili Scene

Brian Baumgartner, who takes on the role of Kevin in The Office recently opened up about his iconic chili scene from the sitcom as he spoke to his co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on The Office Ladies podcast. The trio opened up about some behind the scene details of the Season 5 episode titled Casual Friday. During the podcast, Baumgartner revealed that the memorable scene was shot in a single take. The Office Ladies podcast sees Fischer and Kinsey decode exciting episodes from The Office and let fans in on some behind the scene secrets.

Brian Baumgartner opens up about the iconic chili scene from The Office

The scene in question sees Kevin bring in a massive pot of his chili dish and mistakenly drop it on the floor. He then bends down and begins to pick up the gravy with his hands and put it back in the pot. What makes the scene hilarious is that he manages to carry the pot of food up the stairs, but ends up dropping it to the ground after he reached the office.

The actor mentioned he was 'tremendously proud' of the scene and stated that it had to look 'as realistic as possible'. Hence, after some rehearsal, the actor mentioned that the scene was shot in just one take. He also opened up about the conversation he had with Phil Shea, the prop master of the sitcom before he went in for the scene. He mentioned that Shea told him he had only 'three pieces of carpet' for the scene, indicating that the chili could only spill in those three pieces and nothing more, raising the difficulty level of the scene.

Watch the scene here -

Kevin’s Famous Chili



The Office (2009) pic.twitter.com/MV2mDLShoK — filmartbox (@filmartbox) June 8, 2021

The Office is a much-loved show starring Steve Carrell in the main role. He plays the boss at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, which is located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The office employees and Carrell often find themselves in unusual situations and ensure viewers have a good laugh with them. The show starring John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and many more came to an end in 2013. The sitcom is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for fans to binge on.

