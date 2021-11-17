'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev And Adam Devine Take 'shooting Comedy Very Seriously'; See Pic

Nina Dobrev, who rose to fame after her role in The Vampire Diaries and was last seen in Love Hard, is currently gearing up for her next film, The Out-Laws. She will star in the Netflix original alongside Pitch Perfect star, Adam Devine. She recently revealed that the film is a comedy and shared some goofy behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

Nina Dobrev shared behind the scenes goofy pictures with co-star Adam DeVine

Nina took to Instagram and mentioned that she and Adam take 'shooting a comedy very seriously' as she posted two expectation versus reality pictures. The first picture saw the two co-stars smile for the camera, while the second saw them get goofy. Nina stuck her tongue out for the second picture that depicted reality and wrote, "Expectation vs reality, we take shooting a comedy VERY seriously[sic]."

Netflix's 'The Out-Laws'

The Out-Laws cast will also include Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan and others. Hollywood Reporter recently gave fans a glimpse into the plot of the upcoming film. Adam Devine will reportedly take on the role of Owen Browning in the film, who will be a bank manager. The film will revolve around him and his life during his wedding week. However, the bank at which he works is held up by Ghost Bandits ahead of his wedding, and he believes that his future in-laws, who just arrived are the outlaws.

Fans are excited about seeing Nina Dobrev take on an all-new character in the upcoming film. They were recently over the moon when they saw her in the romantic comedy-drama, Love Hard. The film revolved around Nina's character, who meets a man through a dating app and travels across the world to surprise him for Christmas. However, when she arrives at his house, she realises she has been cat-fished.

The pictures with Adam Devine were not the first time the actor has posted expectation versus reality pictures with her co-stars. She did so with Darren Barnet and Jimmy O Yang ahead of the release of Love Hard. The trio was seen smiling sweetly at the camera in the first picture and then switched to their goofy faces for the picture that was meant to depict reality.

(Image: Instagram/@ninadobrev/@adamdevine)