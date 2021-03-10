'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Series To Be Directed By Maggie Kiley

Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of shows like Nightflyers, 911, Dr. Death will direct the pilot episode of the live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls. The beloved Cartoon Network program stars three kindergarten-aged girls who are actually created in a laboratory by Professor Utonium. The three girls are born with superpowers and they often fight the evils that trouble their town, Townsville.

Now the girls are coming to the TV screens but in a much older avatar. The girls are termed as 'disillusioned twentysomethings' who are resentful as they lose their childhood in fighting evil and helping people in need. The main plot will be - Will The Powerpuff Girls unite when the world needs them again?

The Powerpuff Girls cast

The live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls will see the beloved evil-fighting superhero trio, Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles in a grown-up avatar. the Powerpuff Girls cast comprises Chloe Bennet aka Daisy from Agents of S.H.I.EL.D. will be seen as Blossom, Dove Cameron will be seen as Bubbles and Yana Perrault will be seen as Buttercup. Dove Cameron was seen in Disney's Liv and Maddie. She also has an EP titled Bloodshot/Waste, released in 2019. The show will mark Yana Perrault's on-screen debut. She is primarily seen on Broadway.

Chloe Bennet's Blossom is described as “was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees." But her grown-up avatar is that of a “repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.” Bubbles retains much more of her bubbly, innocent, and cheerful charm, but there are a few changes to her as well. According to the official description, she "still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.”

Lastly, the tomboy-ish and hot-headed Buttercup who is "more sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life." Other cast details for Professor Plutonium, the famous villain Mojo Jojo, the Mayor of Townsville are not yet disclosed. The series is written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Heather Regnier is known for shows like Veronica Mars and Sleepy Hollow. Diablo Cody has written Juno.

Who is Maggie Kiley?

Maggie Kiley is one of the most promising directors with Warner Bros. She is often spotted as a director for the shows produced by Greg Berlanti. In the past, she has helmed various projects like Riverdale, Katy Keene, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Maggie is also known for directing the pilot episode The Brides for CW's Dracula. The Powerpuff Girls is her latest project with Warner Bros.