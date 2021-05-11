'The Proposal' Cast: Here Are Hollywood A-listers Who Starred In This Evergreen Rom-com

The Proposal is a famous rom-com starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. The 2009 film was directed by Anne Fletcher and follows the story of a publishing company’s editor-in-chief who soon learns that she is going to be deported from the U.S. This Canadian editor-in-chief soon persuades her assistant to pose as her fiancé and eventually marry him for visa purposes. The film then follows the arrangement that Ryan and Sandra’s characters get into. So apart from Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, who else was the part of The Proposal cast? Find out below.

The Proposal Cast

1. Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate

Sandra Bullock essays the role of the strong-headed editor-in-chief Margaret Tate in the film. But before Bullock starred in this 2009 rom-com, she has had an impressive career in Hollywood. She marked her film debut in 1987 with Hangmen and subsequently appeared in the film, Demolition Man. But Sandra Bullock cemented her place in Hollywood with the film, Speed. In 2009, Sandra Bullock won her first Academy Award for the film, The Blind Side in which she essayed the role of interior designer Leigh Anne Tuohy.

2. Ryan Reynolds as Andrew Paxton

As mentioned earlier, Tate’s assistant role has been essayed by Ryan Reynolds. While Tate has plans to extend her visa through a fake marriage, Andrew wants to advance in his career in the publishing company. But apart from starring in this rom-com and a few others, Ryan Reynolds has an impressive list of projects to boast about. After starring in several films, the 2016 R-rated film Deadpool turned out to be turning point in his career. Deadpool’s success catapulted Ryan Reynolds's career in the film industry.

3. Betty White as Grandma Annie

Betty White is considered to be a living legend in Hollywood since she been actively working in the industry for more than six decades. Betty White gained wide recognition for her time on the NBC show, The Golden Girls. Moreover, she is one of the first women in the showbiz to work on and off camera and even went on to produce a sitcom titled, Life with Elizabeth. As part of the cast of The Proposal, Betty White brings her signature humour to the role of Grandma Annie.

4. Mary Steenburgen as Andrew’s mother

Mary Steenburgen plays Andrew’s loving mother’s role in the film. Apart from being an actor, Mary is also a comedian, singer and songwriter. She won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for her portrayal of Lynda Dummar in the 1980 film Melvin and Howard. Apart from being a part of the cast of The Proposal, Mary Steenburgen has also starred in films like Cross Creek, Time After Time, Parenthood, Philadelphia, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Step Brothers, The Brave One, and the latest being, Happiest Season.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE PROPOSAL MOVIE

