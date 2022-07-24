'The Sandman' Trailer: Morpheus Aka Dream Fights Forces To Take Back Kingdom Of Dreaming

The official trailer of The Sandman was finally released at San Diego Comic-Con which gives a glimpse of Tom Sturridge’s Dream, including several other memorable characters from Neil Gaiman’s comic series. Written by Gaiman (American Gods) and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy), the live-action series is been executively bankrolled by David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Foundation) from Warner Bros. Television.

The Sandman trailer out

The official trailer follows The Sandman as Dream aka Morpheus who lurks in a realm called Dreaming and after he is captured, his absence leads to triggers destruction both in the sleeping as well as waking worlds. In the trailer, Dream will be seen coming face-to-face with the current state of affairs in his kingdom of Dreaming which has dealt with a lot of changes during his absence. The dream is capable of giving shape to the deepest fears and fantasies and after he witnesses his dreaming as well as the walking world being tampered with, he fights forces in order to take back his seat.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Dream and Dreaming Librarian Lucienne also facing the demon Lucifer Morningstar, ruler of Hell. Dream's siblings' Death and Desire will also be seen in the forthcoming film.

More about The Sandman

The synopsis of the upcoming series reads, "Upon escaping after decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard, Dream, the personification of dreams, sets about to reclaim his lost equipment. Upon escaping after decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard, Dream, the personification of dreams, sets about to reclaim his lost equipment."

The 10-chapter series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong and Sanjeev Bhaskar. Composed by Neil Gaiman with craftsmanship by an alternating series of pencillers, the series was noted for mixing an assortment of scholarly, legendary, and verifiable topics, and for its enormous cast of group characters. The spectacular VFX work done in the trailer will definitely bring the viewers to the edge of their seats. The series is all set to have its digital release on August 5, 2022.

