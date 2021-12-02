'The Silent Sea' Promises Suspense With New Stills Of Gong Yoo, Bae Doona & Others

After making a brief yet memorable appearance in Netflix's record-breaking series Squid Game, actor Gong Yoo is all set to take his fans on yet another thrilling journey. The highly-anticipated Netflix series, The Silent Sea has been keeping the audience on the edge ever since its intriguing teaser trailer has been unveiled. The Silent Sea has now intensified as the makers have posted a bunch of intense yet exciting stills from the forthcoming K-drama. The stills feature the show's principal cast and are enough to give fans glimpses of more suspense.

The Silent Sea unseen stills unveiled by Netflix

Taking to the photo-sharing site on Wednesday, Netflix posted stills that raise tension with visuals of the lunar exploration base, also called the Balhae base. The mystery will unfold there and the expressions on the faces of the elite crew members. The stills also show different aspects of the Balhae base as the crew members walk on the surface of the moon.

Director Choi Hang Yong, who is fascinated by the idea of the moon. decided to create a story with the moon and an abandoned secret research base as the background. Set on Earth in 2075, which has been desertified and drained of its natural resources, a special team has been tasked with a secret mission on the abandoned research station on the moon, which is referred to as 'The Silent Sea.'

In the much-awaited K-drama, Bae Doona is seen as Song Ji Ahn, who is a space biologist, Gong Yoo stars as Han Yoon Jae, the team leader. Lee Joon will be seen as Ryu Tae Seok, a senior engineer; Kim Sun Young as Hong Ga Young, the team doctor; Lee Moo Saeng as Gong Soo Hyuk, the head of security; and Lee Sung Wook as Kim Sun, the spaceship pilot. The set of the show has been created by the director, Choi Hang Yong, and the top production crew in Korea. The filmmaker's fascination will showcase the vast universe, the scenery of the moon in pitch darkness, and the mysterious fog that surrounds the elite crew members foreshadows the intense mystery of what the secret research base is hiding.

In the teaser trailer video of the show, The Silent Sea’s new trailer showcases the volatile situations the team members are thrown into. It shows due to technical errors, the spaceship carrying the elite team members is forced to make an emergency landing on the moon. The mission is threatening the special mission. It also shows the team is barely escaping as the ship tenuously hangs on a cliff. However, they make it across the desolate surface of the moon in endless silence, before finally making it to the Balhae Lunar Research Station, which is an abandoned research base called ‘The Silent Sea.’

(Image: Instagram/@theswoonnetflix)