'The Social Network' Producer Scott Rudin Accused Of Abusive Behavior By Former Employees

Scott Rudin, the Hollywood producer who has backed films like The Social Network and Fences along with several Wes Anderson movies such as The Fantastic Mr Fox and The Darjeeling Limited, has been accused of abusive behaviour by his former employees. An article on The Hollywood Reporter has documented the numerous claims made by Rudin's former employees, one of whom has been quoted describing Rudin's behaviour as something similar to a new level of unhinged. In addition to the same, several others have narrated the experience of working with Scott Rudin and what they had to face during their tenure as one of his employees.

Scott Rudin's abuse allegations

Some of Scott Rudin's abuse allegations that have been laid on him by former employees accuse him of indulging in acts of vandalism when things don't go his way. Additionally, a former employee has been quoted by the officials at The Hollywood Reporter saying that at one time, an episode involving Rudin throwing a glass bowl at a wall led to a Human Resource executive being hauled out of the premises of the office due to a panic attack.

A different former employee had alleged that the producer smashed an Apple computer onto the hand of a former employee because the employee in question could not get him a ticket on a flight that was already sold out. One employee was quoted by the officials in question describing every single day spent in the office as "exhausting" and "horrific". A section of the report in question quoted a former employee alleging that several people were sleeping in the office itself, losing hair, and developing stomach ulcers while they were working with Rudin.

About Scott Rudin's upcoming film

The EGOT winner's latest production venture, The Woman In The Window, starring Amy Adams, will be released on Netflix on May 14th. Additionally, Rudin's latest collaboration with Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, is due for a release, the details regarding which haven't been released as yet. More details regarding Scott Rudin's controversy will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.