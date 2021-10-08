‘The Son’: Hugh Jackman Wraps Up Shoot For Upcoming Florian Zeller Directorial

Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram account on Friday to make an exciting announcement regarding his upcoming film titled The Son. Directed by Florian Zeller, the film will star Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern alongside Jackman.

Hugh Jackman wraps up shoot for next film, The Son

Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram on Friday and announced wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, The Son while sharing location stills from the film. The film will be the follow up to his Oscar-winning feature, The Father. In the caption of the post, Jackman commended the director, Florian Zeller for his ability ‘to be clear’ in his method of direction. He also applauded him for doing a great job while making the actors feel ‘free to create’. He also tagged his co-stars in the post, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern and mentioned that it was a ‘true joy’ working with them. He wrote, “That’s a wrap for me on The Son. @florianzellerofficiel it’s been my absolute pleasure. You have the ability to be so clear with your direction whilst allowing your actors to feel free to create. @lauradern and @vanessa__kirby working beside you both was a true joy. From London to Marseilles to the streets of NYC. Until next time!”

Hugh Jackman's upcoming film will see him in the role of Peter. The Son will focus on Peter and his partner, Emma and their child, and how their life is turned upside down after Peter’s ex-wife turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. Peter tried to be a good father to Nicholas, who is angry and distant. Peter tried to give him moments of happiness, but Nicholas’ condition takes the entire family on the path of danger.

The Logan actor recently shared that he was rehearsing for the Broadway revival of The Music Man. He admitted that he had forgotten about National Dance Day and uploaded a video of himself and his choreographer, Warren Carlyle tap-dancing as he shared a glimpse of his performance for the finale. He commended his choreographer and mentioned that he was having trouble getting the routine correct.

Image: AP