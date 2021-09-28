Hugh Jackman To Be Next James Bond? 'Over My Dead Body,' Jokes Daniel Craig

Australian Hugh Jackman was one of the 'high-ranking prospects' to take on the role of the much-loved super-spy, James Bond, as per a report by Entertainment Weekly. However, Daniel Craig made the cut and starred in four 007 films, with his fifth and final one being the upcoming film, No Time To Die. Jackman recently took to his Instagram account and posted a video that featured Daniel Craig giving a witty reply to whether the former would now step into the shoes of 'agent 007'.

Daniel Craig's response to Hugh Jackman 'not' playing James Bond after No Time To Die

On Monday, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram and shared a video of an interview between Daniel Craig and a television presenter, Lorraine Kelly. When Kelly began asking the actor about who the next Bond would be. When Hugh Jackman's name came up, Craig immediately mentioned that he would not be replacing him in the James Bond franchise. Speaking about Jackman being the new Bond, Craig said, "He's not going to be it, Over my dead body," as he burst out laughing.

The duo share a strong friendship and they were seen together on the Broadway stage in A Steady Rain in 2009. All jokes apart, in an earlier interview Daniel Craig credited Hugh Jackman for helping him overcome some struggles he faced as he took on the role of Bond. He has mentioned that the attention from the job began to have an impact on his personal life, and Jackman helped him cope with it and 'appreciate it'.

Watch the video here

Hugh Jackman then uploaded the clip on his social media account and wrote, "Well … that kills that rumour!" He added, "Daniel, mate, you will always be @007 to me. #notimetodie. I'm IN. @lorrainekellysmith" According to Entertainment Weekly, Jackman has always been open to playing the role in the James Bond franchise. He reportedly told the British Press Association in 2011 that he had received a call from an agent who asked about his interest in playing the role as there was a possibility of there being an opening. He mentioned that at the time he was shooting for his roles in X-Men 2 and Wolverine. He has earlier mentioned that almost every male at some point in their life thinks about playing James Bond, and called him the only British superhero.

Image: Instagram/@thehughjackman, @danielcraig