The Starling Trailer: McCarthy Hopes Fans Get The Meaning Behind Fight Against A Bird

Hollywood actor Melissa McCarthy is all set to star in the upcoming Netflix film, The Starling, opposite Chris O'Dowd. The trailer of this romantic drama gives glimpses of McCarthy's promising acting and her quest of getting over her infant's death while fighting a bird. McCarthy revealed in an interview that she enjoyed working with the CGI bird, but she wants viewers to understand its symbolic meaning.

Melissa McCarthy on her role in The Starling

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of the upcoming film The Starling starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd. The trailer hinted at the film's story filled with several happy and sad moments. The trailer first saw a couple expecting a daughter and months after struggling with mental health issues as their infant daughter dies. While Melissa's character Lily fights depression at home, Chris O'Dowd's character Jack seeks help from a mental health facility. In her quest to get over her grief, Lily battles in removing a bird and her nest from her garden. After a few attacks from the bird, Lily realises the importance of family and love and befriends the bird.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Melissa talked about the film's director Theodore Melfi and his works. She called Melfi one of the most delicate and relatable directors as he can add humour and emotions to one film. The Academy-Award nominated actor further admitted how she enjoyed shooting with the CGI bird, yet she wants viewers to understand the true symbolic meaning behind the film. She called Lily's battle against the bird in the film a "cantankerous pain in the a**."

Moreover, the actor revealed how the director also became an impromptu scene partner. The actor recalled how Ted Melfi would create some bird noises for her scenes. She also recalled the bird noises often made her laugh and rather be upset or angry. Later in the interview, McCarthy shared how she found the script intriguing as it was away from the mainstream stories where a female seeks help to get over grief. She highlighted that in the upcoming film, where Jack goes to the mental health facility to get over the death of an infant daughter. The Starling will screen in the theatres from September 17. It will further debut on Netflix on September 24.

IMAGE: AP