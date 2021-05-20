The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases The 'biggest Action Scene He Ever Wrote' For Robbie

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad that released in 2016. The film is directed by James Gunn and has dropped the trailer in April. The director recently told AP that he created the biggest action scene for Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad. He also complimented her acting skills along with other talents of the actor. Take a look at what the director had to say about Harley Quinne aka Margot.

Jame Gunn teases the biggest action scene ever in 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad features Margot Robbie in the lead role along with Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. This will be the third time that the audience will get to see the actor play Harley. She was previously seen in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey from the DC Extended Universe. James mentioned that Margot can do anything she's asked to do. Once she had to sing for a scene and she managed to do that well. This impressed the director and he realised that she could do everything.

James added that she embodies the character completely. Margot is able to do comedy, drama and she is physically she is an athlete. He shared that she manages to do her own stunts gracefully and in a beautiful way. This is why he wrote his biggest action scene ever only for Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad. He added that they had fun created it at every level, from working with the stuntmen and then with her. This is one of the best 4 minutes scene that he ever shot for a film. The director hasn't revealed which scene he was talking about but the audience would get to see it during its theatrical release.

More about James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

The film is produced by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Safran Company. It is the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe. The plot of the film will revolve around the most dangerous super-villains sent by the government to Corto Maltese. They start their search and destroy mission. The film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021 in the UK and then in the US on August 6. Here is the trailer of the film:

Image: James Gunn/ Still from The Suicide Squad trailer

