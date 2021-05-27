The Tomorrow War Trailer Hypes Netizens As They Mark The Date For Chris Pratt Starrer

Chris Pratt leads The Tomorrow War cast as Dan Fogler. The upcoming military science fiction action film on Amazon Prime Video has garnered much attention with its first look and teaser. Now, the makers have released its first trailer and it has increased the hype among the audiences.

The Tomorrow War trailer reactions

Amazon Studios has dropped The Tomorrow War trailer giving a glimpse at the film. It shows Chris Pratt as Dan Fogler, an ex-military veteran who works as a teacher and has a family, including a daughter. Soldiers from 30 years in the future seek help as they are trying to stop the extinction of humans in the hands of aliens. Fogler goes to the future with many others to battle aliens. There they have 11 months to defeat the alien army and save the earth. The Tomorrow War release date is scheduled for July 2, 2021, on Prime Video. Check out the trailer and a few reactions to it.

#TheTomorrowWar looks like a really good sci-fi action movie with a fun concept and spectacular effects. Perfect cocktail for a summer movie ! pic.twitter.com/UEOBvfbOMH — Big Big Mac (@BigBigMac2) May 26, 2021

Damn, #TheTomorrowWar looks decent! Appreciate that we’re getting our @prattprattpratt fix to fill the void between now and GOTG or Jurassic World pic.twitter.com/j8EhhYGSVl — Sam Jones (@SamJonesJourno) May 26, 2021

Yo #TheTomorrowWar looks so good. I wasn't that hyped before the trailer, I was only gonna watch it cause of Chris Pratt. But now it's definitely a day 1 watch with the boys. — Dingus Bringus (@DingusBringus) May 26, 2021

Can't believe I'm saying this but...#TheTomorrowWar kinda looks like the perfect "offload this to streaming/watch this from my couch as I eat potato chips" movie?



Over-the-top action sci-fi that doesn't take itself seriously seems to be my at-home-viewing nexus point. pic.twitter.com/T6lrVI8Vb7 — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 26, 2021

The Tomorrow War cast also has Betty Gilpin, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Seychelle Gabriel, Keith Powers, Mike Mitchell, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, with J. K. Simmons and others. The film is helmed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many. Deadline reported that Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM TOMORROW WAR TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.