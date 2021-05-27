Last Updated:

The Tomorrow War Trailer Hypes Netizens As They Mark The Date For Chris Pratt Starrer

The Tomorrow War trailer has been shared by the makers and fans are all hyped up about the Chris Pratt starter. Check out the reactions.

Chris Pratt leads The Tomorrow War cast as Dan Fogler. The upcoming military science fiction action film on Amazon Prime Video has garnered much attention with its first look and teaser. Now, the makers have released its first trailer and it has increased the hype among the audiences. 

The Tomorrow War trailer reactions

Amazon Studios has dropped The Tomorrow War trailer giving a glimpse at the film. It shows Chris Pratt as Dan Fogler, an ex-military veteran who works as a teacher and has a family, including a daughter. Soldiers from 30 years in the future seek help as they are trying to stop the extinction of humans in the hands of aliens. Fogler goes to the future with many others to battle aliens. There they have 11 months to defeat the alien army and save the earth. The Tomorrow War release date is scheduled for July 2, 2021, on Prime Video. Check out the trailer and a few reactions to it. 

 

 

The Tomorrow War cast also has Betty Gilpin, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Seychelle Gabriel, Keith Powers, Mike Mitchell, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, with J. K. Simmons and others. The film is helmed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many.  Deadline reported that Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

