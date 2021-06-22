'The Twilight Zone' And 'Star Trek' Actor Joanne Linville Dies At The Age Of 93

Joanne Linville, who was seen in films like Star Trek and A Star Is Born, passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. At the time of her passing, Linville had been a part of several popular entertainment projects, including cinema and television, over the many years of her acting career. According to a statement given by the actor’s family to USA Today, Joanne Linville was a loving, and proud, mother and grandmother, to her family who had a ‘full life’ lived.

Joanne Linville's family on her passion for art and life

Following Joanne Linville's death, her family had heartwarming things to say about the late actor. They spoke about how she was an inspiration to many people. Those who got to know her found her spirit and passion for ‘art and life’ to be inspiring. The cause of the actor’s death remains undisclosed as of now, although she is survived by some family members and her ex-husband, Mark Rydell, an actor, and Academy Award-winning director. Linville had two children with Rydell, Christopher, and Amy. Further, her demise now leaves behind her grandchildren Austen, Ruby, and Ginger, along with a great-grandchild named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

The Romulan commander in Star Trek

Joanne Linville was seen in various television shows such as One Step Beyond, The Passersby episode of The Twilight Zone, and even Star Trek. Portraying the character of the Romulan commander, she starred in The Enterprise Incident episode of the popular science-fiction series. She also briefly appeared on The Guiding Light, a show that was on air for over fifty decades. Other Joanne Linville shows like The F.B.I., The Invaders, I Spy and more also saw her make short appearances.

A 2011 book and some popular Joanne Linville movies

Additionally, the late Hollywood actor was also seen essaying roles in films of various genres like drama, spy, biographical, romantic musicals, and even thrillers. Joanne Linville movies include A Star Is Born, The Goddess, Scorpio, Gable and Lombard, James Dean and The Seduction. In the later years of her life, Linville’s fans also witnessed her turning into an author. Joanne Linville's Seven Steps to an Acting Craft is an autobiographical read that the Star Trek actor penned with John Deck, which launched in 2011.

Image: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.