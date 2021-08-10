'The Umbrella Academy' Star Elliot Page To Be Awarded LGBTQ Outfest's Highest Honour

Elliot Page, one of the most prolific artists from the show The Umbrella Academy, created a buzz on the internet last year when he came out as a transgender on social media. Page is expected to be honoured with the Achievement Award at the LGBTQ film festival Outfest, this year.

'A powerful representative for our community'

The LGBTQ film festival Outfest, founded in 1982, is a non-profit organisation that operates a film streaming platform and is one of the vital partners alongside Frameline Film Festivals and others. Elliot Page’s award will be presented by Kieran Medina, the lead programmer of the festival’s Trans and Nonbinary Summit, at the Outfest’s closing night gala on August 22 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The Umbrella Academy actor said that it gave him great honour to be a recipient of this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award and talked about the need for LGBTQ+ voices to be amplified in mainstream media. “Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories,“ he said.

Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro issued a statement about what they look for while choosing the recipient, “When determining the recipient of our highest honour we look for those that have been a powerful representative for our community, that have soared to the highest levels of recognition for their talent and who have stepped into the shoes themselves as an independent filmmaker and creator.”

Praising Page for his courage and advocacy Navarro said, “There is no one more poised to receive this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot. His courage, advocacy and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation and his talent and voice are leading a new generation within the LGBTQIA+ and entertainment community.”

A look at Page's career

Elliot Page was last seen in the popular television shows The Umbrella Academy and Tales of the City in which he played the lead role. He also directed a documentary film named There’s Something in the Water in 2019 and received positive reviews from the audience. He is now gearing up to voice the characters in the animated films Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, and TV series Robo Dog and Ark: The Animated Series.

