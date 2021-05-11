'The Venom 2' Trailer Is Finally Out And It Promises The Same Dynamic Between The Odd Pair

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to 2018's hit antihero film Venom, has debuted its first trailer. Fans will be able to see the film 'only in theatres,' according to the teaser. The trailer sees Tom Hardy's Brock being pitched against the symbiote residing within Woody Harrelson, called Carnage. Carnage was revealed in a post-credits sequence in the first film, which gained critical acclaim to become one of the year's highest-grossing successes, grossing more than $850 million worldwide. The trailer of the second part promises to bring back all the elements from the first film but with some more action.

Venom 2 trailer release

While the first film focused more on the character of Brock forming a relationship with the symbiote that would eventually make him a superhero, the second film seems to be more focused on how the two team up to get the world rid of a deadly monster in the form of Carnage. The rust-coloured Carnage is everything it had promised it would be in the post-credit scene of the first film, ruthless and destructive. Fans already know from the first film that while Venom is strong on Earth, he was actually the runt of the pack on his home planet. Thus, it is not going to be an easy fight for him and Brock to defeat the evil entities descending from his planet. But still, it will be up to Brock and Venom to play the good cop and save the world from being taken over by symbiotes who are actually much stronger than Venom.

Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, and Reid Scott as part of the Venom 2 cast. Stephen Graham and Naomie Harris will star as Spider-Man villain Shriek in the movie. The script was written by Kelly Marcel, but Hardy shares plot credit with her on the movie because he played a bigger part in defining Eddie Brock's and Venom's future adventures. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 24, 2021, and overall the trailer looks really promising.

IMAGE: STILL FROM VENOM 2 TRAILER

