'The White Tiger' Director Ramin Bahrani Thanks Oscars 2021 & His Team For The Nomination

The White Tiger featuring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Oscars 2021 for the best screenplay. The director and screenplay writer of the film, Ramin Bahrani thanked his team and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for the nomination. Take a look at what the director had to say about the nomination.

The White Tiger's Ramin Bahrani nominated for Oscars 2021

Ramin Bahrani has thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for giving him his first-ever Oscar nomination for his Netflix film The White Tiger. He mentioned that it was an honour to be nominated amongst such brilliant writers, according to PTI reports. The director is nominated along with other directors like Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller of The Father, Chloe Zhao who directed Nomadland, One Night in Miami...writer Kemp Power and the writing team of Borat Subsequent Movie film.

He said, "I want to thank Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and everyone at Netflix for their support; my producing partners Mukul Deora, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Ava Duvernay." He also thanked the cast of the film Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for making the characters come to life and for good dialogue delivery. He also thanked the crew of the film to welcome him with warm hearts and accept him. He said, "Most of all, I want to thank my college friend and author Aravind Adiga - this nomination is as much his as it is mine." He thanked him to help him write a story of an oppressed man to would do to various lengths to become free.

More about The White Tiger

The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga''s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The story revolves around Balram Halwai played by Gourav. He is a poor man who leaves his village to earn a living. However, he rises to become a successful entrepreneur. The movie focused on how hunger and the need for money can drive a human being's animal instinct of survival. Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen playing a couple who hire Balram as their driver. The Oscar nominations were announced by Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas on March 15 in London.