'The Witcher': Netizens Say Battle Scenes Better Than 'Game Of Thrones'

Netflix's big new series, The Witcher is all set to release it's eight episodes five days before the Christmas and the netizens can't seem to keep calm as they have already called the battle scenes better than The Game of Thrones. The new series which will be available on Netflix from December 20 will follow the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witches, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive.

Oh little birds with tweets of sorrow

To you we bring some news

For when the rooster crows tomorrow

A trailer shall be viewed pic.twitter.com/uuSZlGrUj9 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 30, 2019

READ: The Witcher: All You Need To Know About The Netflix Original Series

The streaming service earlier this month released a brand new trailer showing Henry Cavill in action as Geralt of Rivia, the main character who hunts monsters, after which many internet users shared some insights. One Twitter user wrote, “I'll have more to say about it when the embargo drops, but it's well-cast, smartly-structured, and nicely paced. Good, solid pulp-fantasy nonsense”. Another wrote, “The look of the show is solid. Sets, costumes, and effects are great – nothing to worry about on that end. The fight choreography is insane. First fight Geralt gets into is beautifully savage. The blend of swordplay and Geralt's signs is perfection... I've watched this fight scene four times already. You're in for a treat”.

The Fight Scenes In #Witcher WOW Makes #GameofThrones Fights Look Awful - Watching The Witcher Season 1 This Weekend pic.twitter.com/fSmkAb4mdS — Warstu (@wWarstu) November 23, 2019

Blown away by the action and visuals so far for Netflix's The Witcher. Seeing Geralt of Rivia's unique sword style brought to life onscreen is amazing. pic.twitter.com/5hGuiIaJ9B — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) November 26, 2019

Oh I will say this. The fight scenes in The Witcher make Game of Thrones fight scenes look like two drunks fighting outside a bar. — Whispers of Oxenfurt: A Witcher Podcast (@witcherpodcast) November 24, 2019

READ: Netflix Renews 'The Witcher' For Second Season Ahead Of Series Premiere

The storyline

Geralt of Rivia is struggling to identify himself as a human or a monster. In the process of defending the former from the later, he himself becomes mistakenly identified as a monster. He faces many humans who live the life of monsters but look like humans and he cannot harm them. Geralt of Rivia has to face many ironic situations then. According to reports, the makers of The Witcher released the trailer of the show. The trailer shows a series of blood ridden scenes and Henry Cavill swinging his sword at many. There are glimpses of Ciri as well. The show also goes with the tagline, “The worst monsters are the ones we create.”

READ: The Witcher: All About The Game, Books And The Upcoming Netflix Series

READ: The Witcher: What Gamers Expect From In The Upcoming Netflix Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.