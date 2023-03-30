The X-Files Creator Reveals Reboot In Development From Black Panther 2 Director

Chris Carter, who is the creator of the sci-fi classic The X-Files, recently revealed that a reboot for the series is in the works from director Ryan Coogler. Coogler is widely known for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe hits Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Carter said that Coogler's reboot will be a diverse one for the science fiction series.

Carter appeared on the podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko. He said that he had just met the Creed director. Carter added that Coogler will be leading The X-Files reboot with a "diverse cast" playing the classic roles. He further said that Coogler has "his work cut out for him," as a lot of territory has already been covered in the classic series.

More on The X-Files

The X-Files first aired in 1993, with Californication star David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson respectively playing the FBI agents Mulder and Scully. The series had a run time of 11 seasons, in which they dealt with many cases dealing with the paranormal. The show is seen as a classic and went on to influence several works of fiction.

More on Ryan Coogler

Director Ryan Coogler has been behind films such as Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the 2018 film partially functioned as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, while introducing new lore to the world of the MCU. It received five Oscar nominations, with actor Angela Bassett being nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. Coogler has also directed both Creed and Creed II, which features actor Michael B. Jordan.