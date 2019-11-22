These Photos Of Chris Hemsworth Water-surfing Will Make Your Day!

Chris Hemsworth, famously known for his portrayal of Thor, is amongst the most admired international celebrities. Not just his incredible acting skills, his charming real-life personality also manages to melt the heart of his followers. Chris makes sure that he keeps sharing instances from his personal life with his fans. Recently the Men in Black: International actor shared a couple of pictures of him enjoying water surfing, making his fans go crazy.

Netizens who follow the Thor actor know how much he loves water sports, especially surfing. Here are some pictures of the beach boy enjoying water sports.

Chris Hemsworth's ridiculously cool water surfing Instagram posts:

Chris Hemsworth is known for his heartfelt captions and his cheerful posts. He never fails to post affectionate pictures and videos with his family and friends. The international star inspires many people to become the best version of themselves and never stop being a kind human being.

On the work front, after Men in Black: International which, according to reports, has been one of this year's biggest box-office disappointments, he will be seen on the big screen in an action drama next year. The star is coming back with Robopocalypse directed by Michael Bay. Fans are quite excited to see Chris back on the big screen.

